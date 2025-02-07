Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino opens in Florida

The new venue includes a casino, hotel, event centre and restaurants.

US.- The new Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino has held an opening celebration featuring a performance by country music artist John Anderson. The event also featured a traditional Seminole alligator procession, a symbol of prosperity and a concert by the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino is one of six casinos owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It’s located west of Lake Okeechobee on the Brighton Seminole Reservation and replaces Seminole Casino Brighton, which opened in 1980.

The new venue includes a casino spanning nearly 38,000 square feet, including space for 640 slot machines and 18 tables for blackjack, craps, roulette, and other card games. It also offers a smoke-free gaming space with 104 slot machines and a high-limit gaming area with 42 slot machines and four table games. The resort includes the first hotel to open on the Brighton Seminole Reservation, with 100 guest rooms on four floors, totalling 72,000 square feet.

It also features an event space with 400 seats for banquet events or bingo games, or 900 seats set up as a performance hall, as well as a 10-lane bowling alley of 7,044 square feet. The property offers a variety of dining options with Josiah Steakhouse, Ee-To-Leet-Ke Grill, Marketplace and Center Bar.

General manager Marty Johns said: “This grand opening is a proud moment for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the Brighton Seminole Reservation, and the entire region. We are excited to welcome guests to a new era of gaming, dining, and entertainment that will enhance tourism and community growth.”

Larry Howard, Seminole Tribe of Florida Brighton Reservation councilman, added: “Today marks a historic moment for the Brighton Reservation and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The grand opening of the Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino is not just about a new building, it’s about growth, opportunity, and a bright future for our community. This project represents our commitment to honoring our heritage while embracing progress, and we are proud to welcome guests to experience the hospitality, culture, and excitement that make Seminole gaming truly special.”