Sanne Muijser steps down as general secretary of Van Kansspelen

Muijser held the role at the Dutch gambling industry association for ten years.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling industry association Van Kansspelen has announced that Sanne Muijser is to step down from the role of general secretary. After ten years in the role, Muijser is to move to the Royal Booksellers Union as of October 1.

Muijser said: “The past ten years have flown by. As a trade organisation, we supervised the introduction of the Remote Gambling Act, which also had a great influence on the slot machine sector. And the Covid period has shown how resilient the sector is. I look back on a pleasant and dynamic period and would like to thank everyone within and outside the association for their cooperation.”

Henry Meijdam, Van Kansspelen’s recently appointed chairman, said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Sanne for his work as general secretary in recent years. He has been a point of contact for our association for both members and external relations.

“Sanne has made a valuable contribution, not least on complex issues such as the introduction of the Remote Gambling Act, the Covid crisis and the development of the gambling advertising code.”

Meijdam was elected in March to replace interim chair Aad Kobus. He has served in political leadership roles, including as mayor of Zaanstad and Lelystad and deputy for the province of North Holland. He has also worked as an advisor and director for several organisations and companies.

Van Kansspelen worked with another Dutch trade association VNLOK on a draft voluntary code of conduct following the launch of the Netherlands’ regulated igaming market in early October 2021. Since then, the country has introduced a ban on untargeted gambling adverts in the Netherlands.