Relax Gaming continues Latin American expansion entering Brazil and Peru

Press release.- Relax Gaming continues its successful expansion into Latin America upon entering both the Brazilian and Peruvian markets on 1st January.

This landmark move comes after the company made its highly anticipated debut in the region by entering Mexico in 2021 and Colombia in 2022, bringing its popular content portfolio to players.

In line with its long-term expansion strategy, the studio is now offering over 40 of its top-performing titles to several operators, including Kaizen, Bet365, and Paddy Power Betfair in Brazil and Betsson and SkillOnNet in Peru.

As part of its deployment in these key LatAm markets, Relax will also begin delivering a number of leading games developed by select partners from its Silver Bullet aggregation program.

These market entries further showcase the company’s commitment to the fast-growing Latin American landscape. Additionally, Relax Gaming’s presence at the SBC Rio Summit further highlights its commitment to enhancing its regional presence.

Alexia Smilovic Rønde, chief regulatory officer at Relax Gaming, said: “Brazil’s move towards regulated online gambling is one of the industry’s most exciting developments, and Peru has always been a region that holds great importance and promise. With the licensing and responsible gambling framework in place, Relax Gaming is well-positioned to capitalise on these growing markets.

“Relax Gaming will now focus its efforts on expanding its footprint across this part of the world, aligning with its broader growth strategy in regulated markets.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was recently named the Best Mobile Gaming Software Provider at the EGR B2B Awards, Casino / Slot Developer of the Year at the SBC Awards, and was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year for Dream Drop Jackpots in February.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.