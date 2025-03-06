Relax Gaming announces its latest release: Purrrminator

This 6×4 connected ways slot offers players up to 5,000x their stake, free spins, and an innovative reverse avalanche mechanic.

Press release.- Relax Gaming is sending players on a mission they’ll never forget as they clean up the streets of pesky pooches in Purrrminator.

This 6×4 connected ways slot offers players up to 5,000x their stake, free spins, and an innovative reverse avalanche mechanic.

The reverse avalanche feature sees all winning symbols locked in place and retained whilst new symbols drop A round only ends when no more matching symbols land on the reels.

Free spins start with a pick-and-click mini-game where players can win up to 20 spins. An enlarged reel area with a 6×5 grid offers players the best chance of impressive winning combinations. Players in certain jurisdictions can also buy into the bonus for 50x their stake.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “The pound awaits! This quirky release offers a whole load of fun. We hope that players enjoy playing the role of an evil cat and expert dog catcher as they play their way towards purrrfect wins with medium-high volatility.”

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.