ReferOn introduces new payment module: powerful features to streamline finances

Press release.- ReferOn, a state-of-the-art affiliate management system, has announced its overhaul of the payment process, which aims to streamline users’ financial operations. These tweaks include bulk updates, status changes and optimisations to invoicing.

The new payment module includes a suite of powerful features, such as:

Accruals: A tab where users can view key financial data in a centralised space. Users can filter and display various metrics, such as calculated rewards, paid amounts and available balances for companies and affiliates in a consolidated table for convenience as values roll over into new months. Then, they can create payments efficiently either individually or in bulk.

Payments: The payments section provides users with a comprehensive overview of all recorded payments. Admins can monitor all payment statuses and perform critical actions, such as approving, editing and sending payments.

Gateway integration: ReferOn's gateway integration assists operators with automated payment processing. Once payments are approved on the ReferOn platform, they're automatically sent to the gateway for processing. Then, ReferOn requests the payment status from the gateway and updates it accordingly to maintain accurate and current records—all automatically.

These features are being rolled out gradually across the client base. If you are an existing Referon client and do see these features yet, please get in touch with us for more information on the rollout.

David Harris, ReferOn’s operations lead, commented on the new updates, “ReferOn’s committed to the constant improvement of our platform, and that’s evident with our new Payment Module changes. These changes will help our users make the most of our platform by streamlining their financial operations and making ReferOn a powerful tool for their business.”