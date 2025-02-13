Proposal for more gaming tables moves forward in Sacramento

The proposal must return to the Sacramento City Council for final approval.

The measure has been approved by the Sacramento City Council’s Law and Legislation Committee.

US.- The city of Sacramento, California, could allow the addition of new gaming tables in its cardrooms after the City Council’s Law and Legislation Committee approved a proposed update. The new ordinance would allow to add up to 10 new tables over 15 years.

The measure has now been handed to the California Bureau of Gambling Control. It must then return to the Sacramento City Council for final approval.

If passed, the measure would allow the addition of two more gambling tables this year and then more tables every four years to a maximum of 10. Cardroom owners would have to pay a quarterly fee of $225 for each new gaming table they add.

It’s believed that the move would benefit Sacramento’s two largest card clubs, Capitol Casino and Park West Casino Lotus. Both operate 17 tables, the current maximum number of tables. Each new table is expected to create 10 jobs.

Park West Casino Lotus says a table increase is crucial to long-term stability and that an incremental plan would allow it to grow responsibly. The ordinance stems from Assembly Bill 311, a measure applying to cardrooms with fewer than 20 tables.

A new casino is expected to open in Sacramento in 2026. The Ione Band of Miwok Indians held a groundbreaking ceremony in October for a new venue in Amador County: Acorn Ridge Casino in Plymouth. The 60,000-square-foot venue is developed in partnership with Warner Gaming.