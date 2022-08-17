OneFootball names Jean Charles Gaudechon chief executive of OneFootball Labs

Gaudechon will lead OneFootball’s joint venture with web3 games studio Animoca Brands and blockchain investment fund Liberty City Ventures.

Germany.- The Berlin-based football media company OneFootball has named Jean Charles Gaudechon as chief executive of OneFootball Labs. The initiative is a joint venture with Web3 games studio Animoca Brands and blockchain investment fund Liberty City Ventures.

OneFootball Labs intends to pioneer new football commercial assets through blockchain and web3 innovations. Gaudechon will be based in Lisbon and will oversee the development of the first web3 offering and fan-led experiences and assets. He joins the venture from the gaming company EA, where he oversaw Asian market studios and product launches as group general manager.

OneFootball Founder and CEO Lucas von Cranach said: “OneFootball Labs will catapult football into the world of web3, and Jean-Charles is the perfect person to lead the revolution and help our team bring outstanding digital experiences to fans.

“His track record of creating amazing and acclaimed games makes him the perfect partner as we start to deliver beautiful digital products to benefit the ecosystem and which fans can enjoy.”

Gaudechon said: “OneFootball is the most exciting proposition in football media right now. It holds a unique place in the football ecosystem, sitting at the frontier of web3. I am passionate about creating products and experiences that have a genuine impact on people’s lives – either by entertaining them or by providing a useful service.

“At OneFootball Labs I will be able to do both, bringing fans closer to football and giving them a part of the game to own like never before.”

OneFootball Labs said it has begun working on web3 projects with Serie A, the Bundesliga and the Argentine Football Federation (AFF).

20Shots raises additional funding

20Shots, which provides B2B gaming software including the free-to-play fantasy football game Fantasy5, has picked up £400,000 in new funding. The new funds, which include an investment from US venture capital fund Animal Capital, give the business a £5m valuation.

The company said it would use the new funds to roll out a larger range of products, with games for the Uefa Champions League, Europa League and major European national leagues to compliment its existing English Premier League Fantasy5 product.

