New York Gaming Commission to hold free online seminars on charitable gaming

The Division of Charitable Gaming will hold the first in a series of free online meetings on February 12.

US.- The New York Gaming Commission has announced that its Division of Charitable Gaming will hold a series of free online seminars on charitable gaming.

The first seminar will be focused on helping interested organisations and municipal clerks learn about the various laws, rules, and regulations governing charitable gaming in New York State. The main topics that will be discussed are how to obtain games of chance and/or bingo identification numbers, the first step to applying for a license to conduct charitable gaming in New York State, and the various reporting obligations and financial reports.

The seminars will take place online on the second Wednesday of each month. The first meeting will be held on February 12 at 10.30am. Registration is required.

Last month, the New York State Gaming Commission named new Gaming Facility Location Board members. It unanimously appointed Marion Phillips, III, and Greg Reimers as members of the New York Gaming Facility Location Board. Phillips and Reimers join chair Vicki Been, Stuart Rabinowitz, and Carlos Naudon on the board, which is overseeing the commercial casino siting process in the New York Metro region.