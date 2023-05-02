NCPG launches problem gambling toolkit to promote helpline services

The National Council on Problem Gambling has released a toolkit for the promotion of the National Problem Gambling Helpline.

US.- The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) has launched a toolkit to promote the National Problem Gambling Helpline, 1-800-GAMBLER. It has also launched an analytics dashboard providing information on incoming traffic to the helpline.

The 1-800-GAMBLER Promotional Toolkit is designed to help align messaging across gambling operators, media, state agencies, healthcare providers and other organisations promoting the helpline to the public. The toolkit includes brand guidelines, logos and social media shareables. It is available at no charge on the NCPG website.

Additionally, the NCPG has launched a National Problem Gambling Helpline Analytics Dashboard. It is designed to provide transparency and insight into the trends and patterns of incoming traffic to the National Problem Gambling Helpline.

Keith Whyte, executive director of the NCPG, said: “We are thrilled to release these resources for the National Problem Gambling Helpline. Our research indicates only 45% of Americans would know where to get help for someone with a gambling problem. We hope this toolkit will make it easier for organizations to raise awareness of the Helpline and connect people with the resources they need.”

In 2022, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) entered into a six-year licence agreement with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ) for the use of its 1-800 Gambler helpline nationwide.

The NCPG’s National Problem Gambling Helpline Modernization Project was designed to improve call centre technology and data collection and to offer training for employees throughout the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network.