MGM Resorts joins College Basketball Crown as official partner



The event will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

US.- MGM Resorts International has been added as a partner for the College Basketball Crown. The company will accommodate teams at its Las Vegas properties. Circa Resort & Casino was recently named a founding partner and host of the referees for the post-season tournament.

Launched by FOX Sports and AEG, the College Basketball Crown will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from March 31 to April 6. The competition will feature 16 teams from conferences the Big Ten, Big 12 and BIG EAST.

MGM Resorts will accommodate teams at ARIA Resort & Casino, Park MGM and Vdara Hotel & Spa. As part of the agreement, MGM Resorts will collaborate with Vivid Seats, the tournament’s ticketing provider, and JSX, its air carrier. The company will receive in-game visibility, including courtside signage, video board features, custom digital content and national media exposure on FOX Sports channels televising the event.

Nick Baker, COO of AEG Global Partnerships said: “MGM Resorts’ global reputation for excellence in hospitality and entertainment makes them the perfect partner for the College Basketball Crown. Their iconic venues and unmatched service will elevate the athlete and fan experience, ensuring the tournament is as memorable off the court as it is on it.”

Jordan Bazant, executive vice president of FOX Sports and board member of the College Basketball Crown, added: “With student-athletes competing at MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena, it is a natural fit for our teams to stay at the stunning MGM Resorts properties. The College Basketball Crown will provide student-athletes with an elite on-site experience while showcasing top-tier college hoops to millions watching at home on FOX and FS1.”