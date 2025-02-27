Circa Resort & Casino named founding partner of College Basketball Crown

The event will take place from March 31 to April 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



US.- Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas has been named a Founding Partner of the College Basketball Crown. It will be the host hotel for the event’s referees.

Launched by FOX Sports and AEG, the College Basketball Crown is a postseason tournament taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The competition will feature 16 elite teams from conferences the Big Ten, Big 12 and BIG EAST. The event will take place from March 31 to April 6.

Circa will provide accommodation for all referees and will host several marquee events, including the Crown Town Fan Fest at Stadium Swim on April 4. It will host a Friday Night dining event at Barry’s Downtown Prime.

As a founding partner, Circa will receive brand exposure throughout the tournament, including courtside rotational signage, a featured segment on the main video board and national media exposure on FOX Sports channels televising the event. Circa will also collaborate with Vivid Seats, the Official Ticketing Provider, to offer exclusive travel packages.

Derek Stevens, owner and CEO of Circa Resort & Casino, said: “Being part of the inaugural College Basketball Crown is an incredible opportunity to showcase our best-in-class amenities and one-of-a-kind experiences to a national audience. We are proud to play a key role in this landmark tournament, and we look forward to bringing the vibrant energy of downtown Las Vegas to life for fans, athletes, and all attendees joining us from around the world.”

Nick Baker, COO of AEG Global Partnerships and board member of the College Basketball Crown, added: “Circa Resort & Casino represents a perfect blend of innovation and excellence, making them an ideal Founding Partner for the College Basketball Crown. Their incredible amenities and dedication to hosting unforgettable events align perfectly with the vision we have for this tournament and the elevated experience we’re looking forward to providing all participants and attendees.”

Jordan Bazant, executive vice president, of FOX Sports, and board member of the College Basketball Crown, commented: “Circa Resort & Casino’s world-class amenities and vibrant downtown location will provide an incredible foundation for the inaugural College Basketball Crown. This agreement is key to our tournament’s success, offering fans and participants a truly unique Las Vegas experience.”