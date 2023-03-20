Mark King suspended from World Snooker Tour over potential irregular betting

King has been suspended pending the conclusion of an investigation.

The English snooker player is the subject of an investigation after the Wesh Open.

UK.- The English snooker player Mark King has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour due to an investigation into irregular betting patterns on his Welsh Open defeat last month. King lost 4-0 to Joe Perry in the opening round of the tournament on February 13 after his price at bookmakers drifted before the event.

Rated number 57 in the world, King played poorly against Perry, leading the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) to launch an investigation.

The WPBSA said in a statement: “WPBSA Chairman Jason Ferguson has today taken the decision to suspend Mark King from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect.”

In its report for 2022, the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) reported only five betting alerts related to snooker. It issued alerts for 14 sports in 61 countries. Tennis accounted for 102, up from 80 in 2021, and football 67 (66 in 2021). It issued 268 alerts in total, an increase of 14 per cent on 2021 and also higher than the 230 alerts reported in 2020.