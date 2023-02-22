Malta National Lottery enters SCRATCHIZ MoU with Convenience Shops

The agreement will see new SCRATCHIZ instant scratch products sold through the Convenience Shop network.

Malta.- National Lottery plc, the new operator of the Maltese lottery, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Convenience Shop (Holding) plc. Under the agreement, the Convenience Shop network will distribute National Lottery instant scratch card products.

National Lottery plc took over the operation of the Maltese lottery in July 2022. It plans to launch instant scratch cards in Q2 of this year under the SCRATCHIZ brand. There will initially be eight products, and under the MoU, they will available through the network of 86 Convenience Shops on the archipelago.

Franco De Gabriele, chief commercial officer at National Lottery plc, said: “We are very pleased to have come to terms with The Convenience Shop to extend the retail reach through which the SCRATCHIZ product will be available.

“We have been working relentlessly to be in a position to add the Instant Scratch Card product to our existing rich portfolio of lottery products and are glad that we have found a distributor of the calibre of the Convenience Shop to extend the reach of our Instant Scratch Card products.”

Convenience Shop chief commercial officer Sharon Sammut said the company’s strategically located outlets gave it a competitive advantage as distributors, while customers could benefit from a range of products available at the same location.

MGA calls for “unrecognised” suppliers to hold their hands up

Meanwhile, the Malta Gambling Authority (MGA) has issued a call for “unrecognised” game suppliers and distributors to “come forward and self-report their administrative non-compliance”. The call is addressed to all companies supplying licensable games in or from Malta without the regulator’s authorisation.

The MGA has given suppliers until by April 14 to self-report their non-compliance. It said that it will consider “self-reporting in this fashion as an act of disclosure and will be taken into account when the MGA makes any administrative decision regarding non-compliance”.