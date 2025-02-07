Jack Smith: “SBC Summit Rio is an exciting opportunity for Sportingtech to connect with operators looking to navigate Brazil’s newly regulated market”

The company’s senior sales director commented on the expectations ahead of SBC Summit Rio, Brazil’s new regulatory landscape and Sportingtech’s goals and challenges for this year.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Jack Smith, Sportingtech‘s senior sales director discussed the company’s expectations for SBC Summit Rio 2025, the impact of Brazil’s new sports betting regulations, the feedback Sportingtech received on its latest products and the company’s main expectations for 2025.

What expectations does Sportingtech have for SBC Summit Rio?

SBC Summit Rio is an exciting opportunity for Sportingtech to connect with operators looking to navigate Brazil’s newly regulated market with a platform that is not only fully compliant but also highly customizable. We expect a high level of engagement from operators who understand the importance of localization and want to leverage our technology to differentiate themselves. The event will allow us to showcase our cutting-edge solutions, including our new sportsbook interface and the power of customization, which has already been a game-changer in Latin America.

To bring this to life, our Customization Station will offer attendees personalized giveaways, reflecting Sportingtech’s commitment to tailored solutions, while our Live Presentation Area on Day 1 will provide exclusive insights into how our platform drives engagement, revenue, and growth for operators in Brazil and beyond.

The regulation of online betting in Brazil has changed the scenario and generated great expectations. What are the first impressions of the market in these first days of Law 14.790 being in force?

The implementation of Law 14.790 has brought both challenges and opportunities. Compliance is now at the forefront of every operator’s strategy, and we’ve seen a significant shift in how businesses approach player engagement and retention within regulatory frameworks. Many operators are now looking for platforms that not only meet compliance requirements but also provide flexible solutions to adapt to market conditions. Our early discussions with partners indicate a strong demand for platforms that offer both regulatory peace of mind and innovative ways to attract and retain players.

Sportingtech already has the certification to operate in the country. How important is it to have an endorsement that shows that the company meets all the requirements and complies with all local regulations?

Being a fully certified platform in Brazil is a major milestone for Sportingtech. It reinforces our commitment to compliance, trust, and operational excellence, ensuring that operators can confidently enter and scale in the market without unnecessary roadblocks. Regulation in Brazil is evolving rapidly, and operators need partners who can navigate these changes seamlessly. Our certification proves that we are not just ready for the market—we are leading the way in providing a stable, adaptable, and future-proof solution for operators in Brazil.

The company opened an office in São Paulo last year. What is the importance of having a physical presence in Brazil?

Brazil is a key market for Sportingtech, and having a local presence in São Paulo allows us to build stronger relationships with operators and regulators while providing on-the-ground support. iGaming is an industry where market dynamics change quickly, and being physically present enables us to stay ahead of trends, regulatory developments, and operator needs. It also demonstrates our long-term commitment to the Brazilian market, reinforcing that we are not just entering for short-term gains but are invested in shaping the industry’s future here.

Are there any other markets that the company is looking to expand into?

Latin America remains a major focus for us. As regulatory frameworks develop in these regions, Sportingtech is ready to support operators with localized, compliant, and customizable solutions. Outside LatAm, we continue to explore opportunities in emerging regulated markets where our technology can provide operators with a competitive edge.

Three months ago, Sportingtech introduced its new sportsbook interface. What has been the feedback so far on this change?

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Operators appreciate the level of control and customization they now have, enabling them to create tailored betting experiences that resonate with their player base. Our revamped Quick Bet feature, enhanced betting history controls, and customizable events have been particularly well received.

What plans does the company have for the rest of the year? What is the main goal you have set?

Our primary focus for 2025 is supporting operators in Latin America, ensuring they launch quickly, operate smoothly, and grow successfully. We will continue to enhance our sportsbook and casino solutions, adding new features and strategic partnerships that give operators a competitive advantage. A key highlight is our groundbreaking partnership with Incentive Games, which brings Free-to-Play solutions that provide operators with an innovative way to acquire and engage players—especially crucial given Brazil’s regulatory restrictions on bonusing. Additionally, we are expanding our presence across Latin America, strengthening our local teams, and deepening our commitment to delivering market-leading technology that drives sustainable growth for our partners.