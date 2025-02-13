Italian brand Vincitu goes live with Fast Track CRM elevating player engagement

The partnership, first established in 2024, has now entered its next phase with the successful integration of Fast Track’s technology into Vincitu’s player account management system.

Press release.- Italian gaming brand Vincitu has officially launched its operations on Fast Track’s CRM platform. The partnership, first established in 2024, has now entered its next phase with the successful integration of Fast Track’s technology into Vincitu’s player account management (PAM) system.

Through the new integration, Vincitu will offer personalised player experiences and gain deeper insights into player behaviour, helping the company grow in a competitive market.

The collaboration between Fast Track and Vincitu comes at an important time, as the demand for CRM solutions tailored to the Italian market continues to grow. By combining Vincitu’s experience in the Italian gaming sector with Fast Track’s CRM platform, the collaboration aims to bring real value to players.

Simon Lidzén, co-founder & CEO at Fast Track commented: “We’re excited to support Vincitu Group with our powerful CRM and player engagement platform in the Italian gaming market. We’re keen to help them deliver personalised 1:1 experiences to players and truly connect with their audiences, building long-term brand loyalty.“

Christian Saviano, CEO of Vincitu Group, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Fast Track and integrate their advanced platform into our operations. Their solution empowers us to create highly personalised, real-time player experiences while gaining valuable insights into player behaviour. This level of efficiency allows us to focus on building stronger connections, delivering exceptional value at every touchpoint.”

Fast Track’s partnership with Vincitu further solidifies its role as a trusted provider for operators looking to improve their CRM strategies and drive growth. “With a unique focus on delivering real-time, personalised player engagement, Fast Track’s technology helps operators unlock the full potential of their relationships with players, supporting growth and lasting success,” the company stated.