iGATE at ICE Barcelona: demonstrating the pillars of high-converting brands

The company’s team has showcased how to build casinos and sportsbooks.

Press release.- iGATE has attended the ICE Barcelona conference from January 20-22. The team has showcased the company’s portfolio of innovative solutions and tools.

The iGATE team networked and connected with partners, industry figures, and entrepreneurs. At the stand, visitors could explore the company’s comprehensive tools and solutions that are tailored to each partner’s business needs. Additionally, the team highlighted its core operational pillars that help build and maintain high-converting brands for customers.

Mariya Hammer, iGATE COO, said: “iGATE experienced record success in 2024, and we carried that positive momentum into ICE Barcelona, our first major industry conference of the year. We specifically focused on demonstrating our core solutions and services and highlighted how they can help operators and business leaders achieve sustainable growth and success in an increasingly competitive igaming landscape. As a result of our efforts during the event, we were able to successfully onboard multiple new partners, expanding our professional network and solidifying our position as industry leaders.”

iGATE said it has many upcoming developments and plans for 2025 and invites operators and igaming entrepreneurs looking to launch their own casino and sportsbook brands to connect with the team.