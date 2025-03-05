Hard Rock Digital joins IBIA

The International Betting Integrity Association expands its monitoring coverage across the US.

US.- Hard Rock Digital has joined the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), expanding the association’s integrity monitoring coverage in the US. Integrity data from Hard Rock Digital’s online sports betting platform, Hard Rock Bet, will now feed into IBIA’s global betting integrity network, which includes over 70 companies and 140 sports betting brands monitoring over $300bn per annum in betting handle.

Matt Primeaux, president and executive managing director of Hard Rock Digital said: “Hard Rock Digital is committed to protecting the integrity of sports and ensuring a responsible gambling environment for our players. We’re proud to join the International Betting Integrity Association and support its mission by helping to detect suspicious activity and ensure fair play on a global scale.”

Khalid Ali, CEO of IBIA, added: “IBIA is delighted to welcome Hard Rock Digital to our association of leading global sports betting operators. Hard Rock is a major US company and is another great addition to our rapidly expanding membership base, further strengthening our integrity monitoring coverage across the North American region and globally. We look forward to working closely with Hard Rock Digital on integrity and protecting the company’s business from corrupt betting activity.”

The IBIA is licensed or approved to provide integrity monitoring services in 32 US states. The association’s 2024 integrity report listed 219 suspicious betting alerts reported to authorities during the year. IBIA alerts contributed to the investigations and subsequent successful sanctioning of 17 clubs, players, and officials.