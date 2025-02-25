Greentube hatches an eggcellent farm escapade in Little Cluckers

Little Cluckers is a slot adorned with horseshoe, logs and bacon and eggs symbols, with each spin potentially unlocking exciting prizes

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, embarks on an egg hunt to crack big wins in Little Cluckers, a farmyard adventure that marks the latest title to be added to its award-winning portfolio.

The base game begins on a 5×3 grid, adorned with horseshoe, logs and bacon and eggs symbols, with each spin potentially unlocking exciting prizes. The hungry fox wild symbol appears on reels two and four only and substitutes for all symbols except the coloured eggs.

Blue, purple, and gold eggs can land on any reel and may randomly activate the free games feature in which 10 free spins are awarded. Three or more eggs must land for the feature to trigger, and this can be done with any combination of coloured eggs.

If blue eggs alone activate the feature, the reels expand from 5×3 to 5×4. Additional blue eggs may land during the bonus rounds, with cash prizes of up to 15x available, while one extra free spin will be randomly awarded.

Purple eggs that trigger the bonus feature activate the win-both-ways mechanic, where any subsequent winning combinations can occur from left to right and right to left. Extra purple eggs that land award cash prizes and can increase the win multiplier by 1x each time, up to 15x.

If the free games are activated with golden eggs, players can secure the grand, major, minor or mini prizes. During the feature, any additional golden eggs that land each carry a token corresponding to one of the jackpots. When the required number of tokens for a jackpot is collected, the jackpot prize is awarded up to 1,000x the bet.

The feature can also be initiated by combining the three coloured eggs, allowing the Mother Clucker Feature to play for ultimate win potential and thrills.

Bernd Baumert, director of games production and operations at Greentube, said: “Little Cluckers brings a fresh and fun twist to our ever-expanding portfolio. With its engaging theme, vibrant visuals and a mix of exciting bonus features, we’ve created a game that introduces a new mechanic into our portfolio for our players to enjoy with its thrilling gameplay and the potential for big wins. We are confident that Little Cluckers will be a hit with fans and bring an extra layer of excitement to the slot world.”