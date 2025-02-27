Greentube extends partnership with SkillOnNet to provide content in Brazil

The deal marks the continuation of the strong collaboration between the two companies.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has extended its ongoing collaboration with SkillOnNet to bring its dynamic portfolio of games to the Brazilian market, further solidifying its presence in Latin America.

The latest expansion sees Greentube’s immersive titles go live with SkillOnNet’s brands PlayUZU.bet.br and BacanaPlay.bet.br in Brazil, offering players access to some of the supplier’s top-performing games, including Diamond Mystery Joker Party 6, Diamond Mystery 50 Extreme Hot, and a range of thrilling bingo titles.

The deal marks the continuation of the strong collaboration between the two companies, with the award-winning provider already supplying its premium and diverse content to SkillOnNet across multiple other regulated markets worldwide.

Now, with Brazil’s regulated online gaming landscape offering fresh opportunities, the collaboration is set to reach new heights as the region thrives.

Greentube’s latest Brazilian partnership further reinforces its strategic focus on Latin America, a key area for growth. With a diverse portfolio of innovative slots and classic fan favourites, the company continues to establish itself as a leading supplier in regulated markets worldwide.

Julia Schagerl, regional manager at Greentube, said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with SkillOnNet into Brazil, a market with enormous potential and a strong appetite for high-quality gaming content. Our portfolio has already proven successful in various global jurisdictions, and we are excited to bring these engaging titles to Brazilian players through this trusted partnership.”

“Greentube’s content has been a great success across our brands, and we are thrilled to introduce these popular games to our players in Brazil. The market represents an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to delivering an outstanding gaming experience through this continued collaboration.”