Gamzix presents Patrick’s Luck: Hold The Spin: a thrilling Irish-themed adventure

The game features a 3x5x5 slot with 45 fixed paylines.

Press release.- Gamzix has introduced Patrick’s Luck: Hold The Spin, a lively Irish-themed slot crafted to deliver high engagement and rewarding gameplay. Inspired by the charm of St. Patrick’s Day, this medium-volatility slot invites players to trigger an exciting bonus game, win up to 5450x their bet, and chase multiple jackpots. With vibrant animations, dynamic mechanics, and a festive atmosphere, Patrick’s Luck is a valuable addition for operators looking to boost retention and player engagement.

Step into a world of luck & adventure

From the moment players enter the enchanted realm of Patrick’s Luck: Hold the Spin, they are transported to a land brimming with golden coins, leprechaun magic, and lucky charms. The smooth animations and vibrant visuals create an irresistible atmosphere, pulling players deeper into the festive adventure. The bonus game, rich in dynamic effects, enhances engagement as players eagerly anticipate triggering it again for even bigger wins. Every slot element is crafted to heighten excitement and sustain player retention.

An engaging & feature-packed slot for operators

Patrick’s Luck is a 3x5x5 slot with 45 fixed paylines, featuring a rich selection of symbols. The game offers several rewarding features:

Bonus game: activated when at least one coin symbol appears on each reel, this feature locks the royal bonus on reel 2, allowing it to collect all coin and jackpot values for even greater wins.

Heap of coins feature: players can trigger the bonus game instantly when a prize coin or royal bonus symbol lands on the reels during the main game, adding more Coins automatically.

Jackpot coins: with grand, major, minor, and mini jackpots, players have multiple opportunities to hit substantial rewards.

With a default RTP of 96.04 per cent and support for 18 localisations, Patrick’s Luck is designed for global appeal, supporting all types of currencies and social casino standards.

Authentic sound design

Gamzix has carefully crafted an authentic Irish-inspired soundtrack featuring cheerful melodies, rhythmic beats from a wooden stool, echoes of the Carpathian Mountains, and realistic coin sounds. To enhance immersion, the game also incorporates real audio recordings from restaurants and bars in Poland and Spain, adding to its lively atmosphere.

Expert insights

Fernando Saffores, founder & director at Focus Gaming News, shared his thoughts on Patrick’s Luck: Hold The Spin: “Patrick’s Luck is vibrant and inviting, with rich green landscapes, golden coins, and classic Irish symbols that immediately set the tone. The game gives players a thrilling opportunity to extend their wins while keeping engagement levels high. The soundtrack is another highlight: it’s lively yet not overpowering. Overall, the game has the right mix of engaging mechanics, strong visuals, and thematic elements that could make it a standout title for this season.”

A lucky addition to casino portfolio

With its Hold The Spin mechanic, multiple jackpot opportunities, and immersive design, Patrick’s Luck is a must-have for operators looking to expand their portfolios with a visually striking, feature-packed game that keeps players coming back.