Gamanza Games launches its arcade casino games portfolio with 10bet in South Africa

The company has launched its portfolio in the South African market through a partnership deal with local aggregator Intelligent Gaming.

Press release.- Gamanza Games has successfully launched in South Africa’s booming igaming market, enjoying an impressive debut with 10bet, in partnership with local aggregator Intelligent Gaming.

A number of Gamanza Games’s top-performing arcade casino games were very well received by players, including the innovative aviation crash game, “Air Racer”, and the Swiss game studio’s fast-paced Plinko game, “Plinkoinko”.

The collaboration with Intelligent Gaming marks Gamanza Games’s fifth regulated market entry and a first step towards wider expansion across the African region.

Expectations are high for continued growth in the popularity of arcade casino games in Africa, and Gamanza Games aims to be a driving force of further innovation in the space.

Robert Civill, chief commercial officer of Gamanza said of Gamanza Games’s latest market launch: “We are delighted to activate our partnership with Intelligent Gaming and go-live in what I believe to be one of the industry’s most exciting markets right now. We are really proud to launch with a forward-thinking brand like 10bet as well. We share a vision for evolving the online casino experience, through gamification mechanics, and a wide variety of game choices. Our first game releases have landed really well with local players, so the future is bright for us in South Africa!”

Michelle Henriques Colborne, marketing VP at 10bet South Africa added, “Our commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment to our 10bet bettors in South Africa continues to grow stronger. We are excited to partner with Gamanza in bringing world-class entertainment and look forward to what this partnership will bring for our players.”