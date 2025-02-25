Florida Gaming Control Commission seizes illegal gaming machines

The regulator has taken enforcement action against seven establishments in the North and Central regions of the state.

US.- Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) has taken enforcement action against illegal gambling operations at seven convenience stores in North and Central Florida. Notices to appear (NTAs) were issued for the store’s owners or managers, including charges of possession of slot machines, as well as charges for keeping a gambling house.

Agents seized 35 machines and $19,131.87 cash from inside the machines. FGCC noted that state law allows slot machines only in licensed gaming facilities, including eight pari-mutuel facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and six Seminole Tribe of Florida establishments.

Florida Gaming Control Commission acting executive director Ross Marshman said: “Standalone illegal casinos aren’t the only ones offering illegal slot machine gaming in this state. Business franchisees, owners, and managers need to be aware of the law. If someone approaches your legitimate business with an opportunity to make more money that seems too good to be true, it probably is. These illegal schemes will result in criminal charges and hurt the business you worked hard to build.”

In December, the FGCC and law enforcement in Brevard and Volusia counties closed illegal casinos and seized gambling machines from two other establishments. FGCC agents assisted the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office as they executed search warrants.