Fast Track has shifted its online presence to fasttrack.ai

Press release.- Fast Track has migrated the company’s digital presence to a new domain: fasttrack.ai.

From now on, all employees, official communications, and company news will be sent from email addresses ending in @fasttrack.ai. Partners currently in communication with the company or those planning to get in touch should update their records to ensure they continue receiving timely and relevant information.

Italian brand Vincitu goes live with Fast Track CRM

Italian gaming brand Vincitu has officially launched its operations on Fast Track’s CRM platform. The partnership, first established in 2024, has now entered its next phase with the successful integration of Fast Track’s technology into Vincitu’s player account management (PAM) system.

Through the new integration, Vincitu will offer personalised player experiences and gain deeper insights into player behaviour, helping the company grow in a competitive market.

The collaboration between Fast Track and Vincitu comes at an important time, as the demand for CRM solutions tailored to the Italian market continues to grow. By combining Vincitu’s experience in the Italian gaming sector with Fast Track’s CRM platform, the collaboration aims to bring real value to players.