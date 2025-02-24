FAME by 1win: Redefining traffic monetization in iGaming

January 2025 marks an exciting milestone for 1win as it unveils FAME, an iGaming CPA Network designed to transform how traffic is monetized. With a vision to lead the industry and establish new benchmarks, the network promises a seamless partnership between affiliates and advertisers, driven by innovation and reliability.

Press release.- FAME is the result of 1win’s extensive experience and deep connections within the affiliate marketing space. The platform bridges the gap between affiliates seeking dependable partnerships and advertisers needing high-quality, targeted traffic. By leveraging 1win’s resources, expertise, and reputation, FAME ensures a win-win environment where every collaboration thrives.

Affiliates joining the platform gain access to an exceptional ecosystem designed to maximize their revenue. Whether specializing in targeted traffic or broad campaigns, exclusive offers and a personalized approach ensure unmatched value. With geo-specific campaigns and verified advertisers, affiliates can focus on driving performance while the network manages technical operations and timely payouts.

“FAME was built for professionals who demand quality and transparency,” says Elvira Lan, Chief Business Development Officer at 1win Partners, “We’re committed to providing affiliates with not just tools, but a partnership that supports their growth.”

Why affiliates love it:

Diverse offers: Exclusive campaigns across a variety of regions.

Tailored terms: Competitive payouts negotiated to suit individual needs.

End-to-end support: Dedicated account managers focused on shared success.

Proven reliability: Backed by 1win's market leadership.

For advertisers, FAME represents more than just a traffic source. It’s a gateway to premium, long-term partnerships with affiliates who prioritize performance and quality. Every campaign benefits from thorough vetting, advanced targeting, and in-house media buying expertise that maximizes ROI.

What advertisers gain with it:

Direct access to seasoned affiliates with proven results.

Transparent integrations with streamlined tracking and reporting.

Campaign optimization through FAME’s in-house media buying team.

Part of the 1win Ecosystem

This CPA network is a crucial component of 1win’s strategy to expand its reach in the iGaming industry. By launching it, 1win provides affiliates with opportunities beyond the core brand’s footprint and offers advertisers access to untapped regions.

The network operates with transparency and accountability, ensuring that every stakeholder—from advertisers to affiliates—enjoys a seamless and rewarding experience.

The future of traffic monetization

The network isn’t just a CPA platform; it’s a movement towards smarter, more secure, and more lucrative collaborations in the iGaming space. Combining cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a relentless focus on results, FAME is the go-to choice for monetizing traffic or maximizing campaign ROI. Join today and be part of the revolution.