Empire City Casino promotes Erick Isaac to drop/count manager

US.- Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts has announced the promotion of Erick Isaac to the position of drop/count manager in the finance department. A key responsibility of this position is ensuring compliance with regulatory and security standards while maintaining accuracy and accountability in financial transactions.

Isaac has worked for the New York casino for 17 years, beginning in the slots department as a slot gaming attendant. He advanced to slots supervisor and then slots manager.

Empire City’s vice president of finance, Jonathan Cocchiola, said: “Erick’s extensive regulatory knowledge, coupled with his communication and leadership skills, has been the cornerstone of his success. His positive attitude, strong work ethic, and ability to develop solutions to complex challenges make him an invaluable team member. We are excited to see Erick continue to grow both professionally and personally.”

Isaac commented: “To grow within MGM Resorts, surrounded by a culture of collaboration and community, is one of the many reasons I take pride in being a member of the Empire City team. My previous roles helped me develop strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills in a fast-paced environment. I am grateful for this opportunity to further my managerial skills and continue to advance my career.”

The move comes as MGM Resorts aims to secure a commercial casino licence to enable Empire City to replace computerised electronic table games with live dealer and to offer retail sports betting and Class III Vegas-style slot machines.

Planned enhancements include a renovation and expansion of the casino floor, a 5000-capacity entertainment venue, and three new restaurants. Empire City said that if it wins the licence the transformation is expected to create 2,000 direct jobs and generate more than $1bn in new economic activity for the region.