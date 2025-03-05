Elantil integrates Altenar into its online marketplace

The platform solution provider enhances customer options after naming a partner-oriented software brand as the first sportsbook available via its ecosystem.

Press release.- Having set out on a daring mission to change the way the igaming industry thinks about online platform solutions, up-and-coming challenger brand, Elantil, has increased the products available in its marketplace by adding Altenar’s sports betting software.

The first online sportsbook to be included within the Elantil’s Marketplace, Altenar’s turnkey solution is now live and available to all operators via a simple, one-click integration, with each client being free to manage the terms of their contract directly with Altenar to save on costs.

Founded in 2011, Altenar is a partner-oriented sports betting software provider with a focus on building enduring relationships within the industry. Responsible for powering hundreds of sports betting brands, self-service betting terminals and a standalone mobile betting app, the company offers proven stability and a flexible, personalised service that’s perfect for all Elantil’s customers.

As such, the addition of Altenar to the Elantil’s Marketplace marks the start of what should be a mutually-beneficial collaboration for both parties, given it will enable the former to connect with more operators in regulated markets while also empowering the latter to deliver on its promise of providing the best available technology to power its client’s casino, sportsbook and poker needs.

Having also integrated content from awarding-winning game aggregator, Alea, last month, this latest partnership marks the second expansion of the Elantil’s Marketplace in the space of just a few weeks – again reaffirming the provider’s commitment to connecting partners with a comprehensive range of igaming products that can help them achieve their business objectives.

John Debono, chief technical officer at Elantil, said: “With Elantil’s Marketplace promising a true plug-and-play solution for all partners’ igaming needs, we’re delighted to have now integrated our first online sportsbook Altenar. As a leading sports betting software provider with a real focus on helping its partners, Altenar is the perfect fit for our values and will provide proven stability and flexibility to all Elantil clients.”

Giannis Papakonstantinou, account management director at Altenar, said: “Altenar is thrilled about this new partnership. As the igaming landscape becomes increasingly competitive, strategic synergies are crucial in providing added value to operators. Elantil’s seamless integration with Altenar is a prime example of this advantage.”