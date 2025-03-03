EGT to showcase latest innovations at Irish Gaming Show 2025

The company will present a selection of new products and bestsellers in its portfolio.

Press release.- The next exhibition where EGT is inviting its guests is the Irish Gaming Show 2025, which will take place on March 4 and 5 in Dublin. The Bulgarian gaming equipment manufacturer will remain true to tradition and, together with EGT Digital, will present a selection of new products and bestsellers in its portfolio.

The visitors will be able to become familiar with the new addition to EGT’s absolute bestseller Bell Link – the Bell Link 2 multigame. Having made its official debut only several months ago, the mix has already had its first successful installations and will certainly catch the attention of local operators and players with its 10 attractive titles in combination with the popular jackpot, which is widely preferred in so many markets around the world.

The Bell Link Boost Jackpot will also be presented to the Irish gaming audience for the first time. Featuring 6 captivating games and the option to be connected with Gods & Kings Link, it will provide an exciting experience, offering the chance of earning even bigger winnings thanks to its Boost feature, which amplifies the amount of the highest Major and Grand levels.

The multigames from EGT’s latest Supreme Selection Series will be on display as well. The Mega Supreme Fruits, Supreme Green, and Supreme Red Selection will show a lot of new slot titles, offering a perfect mix of fascinating themes, attractive bonus features, and great entertainment. The slot selection for the show will be complemented by the well-established Premium Link and Lady’s Cards jackpots, as well as the General Series cabinets and multigame mixes.

The attendees will also have a chance to see and try out the new RK6C roulette from the company’s ETG portfolio. Including sleek design and numerous advanced features, it will stand out with its comfortable play stations and exceptional versatility. The product can be connected to other EGT Automated Roulette units, thus enriching the overall experience.

EGT’s casino management system Spider will showcase its new modules and functionalities, guaranteeing that the organization of the daily activities in gaming establishments will run smoothly.

EGT Digital will demonstrate its vast array of igaming developments, currently containing a selection of instant games and over 120 casino games, jackpot solutions, as well as its in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave, giving the technology and tools operators need to build and maintain a successful business online.

Stefan Dimov, director EGT Ireland, Northern Ireland, Portugal & Malta, shared: “Irish Gaming Show is a very important exhibition for us, and I am happy that this year we will once again take part in it. We will be expecting our current and future customers at stand 1-4, where they will have the opportunity to get acquainted with many new products, which I am confident will reap great success on a local level.“