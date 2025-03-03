EGT Digital’s igaming solutions to captivate visitors of Irish Gaming Show 2025

The Irish Gaming Show 2025 will be held March 4-5 in Dublin.

Press release.- EGT Digital has announced that it will participate in this year’s Irish Gaming Show, which will be held on March 4 and 5 in Dublin. The company will showcase its innovative igaming products alongside EGT at stand 1-4.

The Bulgarian provider will reveal its wide array of high-end casino solutions, including the well-known Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, and Single Progressive Jackpot, as well as more than 120 in-house developed slot games, standing out with a rich variety of themes, high chances of winning, and numerous fascinating bonuses.

EGT Digital‘s instant games, featuring genuine design, classic rules, and smooth gameplay, will be at the visitors’ disposal as well, offering them the chance to win attractive prizes quickly.

The company’s igaming platform, X-Nave, will also be on display to demonstrate the technology and tools operators need to build and grow their online businesses. The platform will introduce its four main modules: Sport Product, Gaming Aggregator, CRM Engine, and Payment Gateway. Each of them is able to function as a part of the turnkey solution or operate separately, as they allow integration with third-party providers’ developments.

The Sport Product will show a number of new functionalities, aiming to give users a faster and better betting experience. Operators will also have access to more features, providing them with detailed information about their customers’ behaviour and preferences and enabling them to further personalise their offerings.

X-Nave’s Gaming Aggregator will present its rich portfolio of over 13,000 titles from more than 130 providers, as well as features like the Buy Bonus, Hot and Cold games category with live RTP insights, and the Recommendation Engine, allowing even greater content customisation.

The CRM Engine, with its numerous player management tools and bonus features, and the Payment Gateway, covering a wide diversity of payment methods, will also be available to operators to offer them everything they need to give their clients a highly engaging gaming journey.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, shared her expectations regarding the upcoming edition of Irish Gaming Show: “I’m confident that our product selection for the exhibition will deeply impress the guests to our stand, and we will be able to lay the foundations of many new collaborations, while further strengthening our current partnerships.”