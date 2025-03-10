EGT Digital is attending SiGMA Africa

The provider will showcase its products, build on its existing partnerships in the region and reach out to many potential new customers.

Press release.- EGT Digital has prepared well for its second participation in SiGMA Africa. On March 11 and 12, the exhibition attendees will have the opportunity to get acquainted with its compelling product selection, which the company will showcase together with EGT on Stand 10P.

The Bulgarian provider will reveal the captivating world of over 120 in-house-developed casino games, offering a wide diversity of themes, numerous bonuses, and great entertainment.

EGT Digital’s igaming platform X-Nave will also be on display to demonstrate its 4 main modules: Gaming Aggregator, Sport Product, CRM Engine, and Payment Gateway. All of them can be both part of the complete solution or operate independently, as they allow integration with third-party providers’ developments.

The Gaming Aggregator will introduce over 13,000 titles from more than 130 providers. It will also demonstrate features like the Buy Bonus and Hot and Cold games category, giving live RTP insights and numerous functionalities for content personalisation.

X-Nave’s Sport Product will show a number of new features, aiming to offer users a faster and better betting experience. The operators will be able to become familiar with more functionalities and tools, providing them with detailed information about players’ preferences and behaviour and enabling them to customise their offerings further.

The guests will also have the chance to learn more about the CRM Engine’s numerous player management tools and bonus features. The Gamification and loyalty and Player Journey modules will present their redesign.

EGT Digital’s Payment Gateway will also be available to operators, including a rich variety of payment methods. It will demonstrate new options like deposit repeat, bonus selection, and two-factor authentication for higher security.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, commented: “I am very glad that we will take part in SiGMA Africa once again, as this event gives us the excellent opportunity to build on our existing partnerships in the region and reach out to many potential new customers who can see and try out our igaming solutions on-site. In addition, we are looking forward to the SiGMA Africa Awards, where EGT Digital is a finalist in the Best Slot Game Provider 2025 category.”