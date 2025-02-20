EEGS webinar’s conclusion: The real challenge for operators is not just adopting AI but using it ethically

Leading experts discussed AI’s impact on player protection, regulatory requirements, and innovation.

Press release.- “The real challenge for operators is not just adopting AI but using it ethically.” This important conclusion was made during the recent webinar “Rolling the Dice on AI: How Artificial Intelligence is Reshaping the Gaming Industry”, organized by the Eastern European Gaming Conference (EEGS). Leading experts discussed AI’s impact on player protection, regulatory requirements, and innovation.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept. It is an evolving force that is reshaping the gaming industry. From responsible gambling initiatives to fraud detection and regulatory compliance, AI’s role continues to expand, bringing both opportunities and challenges. Moderated by the entrepreneur and co-founder of Telematic Interactive and CT Gaming Rossi McKee, the webinar featured insights from Paula Murphy, head of business Development at Mindway AI; Dr Galia Mancheva, Founder and CEO of AI Advy; and Joseph Borg, Partner at WH Partners.

With the introduction of the EU AI Act, regulatory compliance is becoming increasingly complex. Dr. Galia Mancheva explored the Act’s risk-based approach and its implications for the gaming industry. “Operators working with personal data must understand how AI can enhance efficiency, accelerating processes, improving revenue streams, and ensuring compliance with stringent legal requirements”.

While challenges remain in navigating regulations and ethical considerations, one thing is clear, AI’s influence on the gaming industry is only just beginning.