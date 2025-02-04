BEGE and EEGS 2025 dates announced

The expo will feature two days talks, networking with industry leaders, startups, and activities.

Press release.- The dates for the Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Expo (BEGE) 2025 and Eastern European Gaming Summit (EEGS) have officially been announced. The event will take place on November 26-27 at the Inter Expo Center, in Sofia.

The expo will feature two days packed with talks, networking with industry leaders, startups, and fun activities. Some of the key events and highlights for this edition are:

Exhibition Hall – Visitors can discover innovative products and services from leading companies in the industry. It features a diverse range of exhibitors, showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in gaming and entertainment.

Networking opportunities – Connect with fellow professionals, potential partners, and investors during different networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and idea exchange. With over 80 exhibitors from 60 different countries, this is the perfect chance to build valuable relationships and explore new business opportunities.

BEGE Awards Ceremony – It will recognize the best achievements in the industry over the past year. Visitors can join to celebrate the outstanding performances and contributions of individuals and companies that have made a significant impact on the industry.

The legendary BEGE Party – After an exciting day of networking and learning, the organisers invite visitors to let loose and have a blast at the BEGE Party! It will be a night of entertainment, music, and celebration. Attendees can expect an electrifying atmosphere, special performances, and great company.

Startup Zone – It showcases innovative new companies that are redefining the industry landscape.

Keynote Presentations – Industry visionaries share their insights on the latest trends and innovations in gaming and entertainment.

Panel Discussions – Visitors can engage with experts on critical topics such as regulatory changes, technology advancements, and market strategies that will shape the future of the industry.

Proximity Zone – Become a part of the live-stream interviews throughout both days of the exhibition.

More details will be rolled out soon. “Trust us, you won’t want to miss what we have planned!”, the organizers stated.