EEGS Webinar: recap on AI’s transformative power in gaming industry now available on-demand

Press release.- Following the successful conclusion of the Eastern European Gaming Summit’s (EEGS) inaugural webinar for the year, titled “Rolling the Dice on AI: How Artificial Intelligence is Reshaping the Gaming Industry,” attendees can now access the video on demand to revisit the insightful discussions and key takeaways. The event, held on February 19, featured a distinguished panel of industry experts who explored the significant impact of AI on player protection, regulatory requirements, and innovation within the gaming sector.

Moderated by Rossi McKee, co-founder of Telematic Interactive Bulgaria and CT Gaming, the webinar offered a deep dive into the dual-edged role of AI in gaming, discussing how it can enhance player experiences while also creating new challenges for operators.

The expert panel included:

Paula Murphy, head of business development at Mindway AI.

Joseph Borg, partner at WH Partners.

Dr. Galia Mancheva, founder and CEO of Ai Advy.

The conversation highlighted the ongoing shift towards AI-driven solutions in gaming, emphasizing the need for ethical considerations and compliance with evolving regulations – especially with the implementation of the EU AI Act. Dr. Mancheva noted: “Operators working with personal data must understand how AI can enhance efficiency and ensure compliance with stringent legal requirements.”

Key takeaways from the webinar revealed that the future of the gaming industry hinges not only on the adoption of cutting-edge technology but also on the commitment to utilize it responsibly. “The real challenge for operators is not just adopting AI but using it ethically,” stressed the panel in unison.

For those who missed the live event, the on-demand video recaps critical insights on AI’s transformative potential in gaming, its implications for responsible gambling initiatives, and the regulatory landscape. The entire webinar: https://youtube.com/eegamingsummit. More information on future webinars and events, on EEGS’s official channels.