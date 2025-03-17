DSTGAMING recognised as a finalist for two categories at Asia Gaming Awards 2025

The company has been shortlisted for the One-Stop Platform Solution and the Industry Choice Award.

Press release.- DSTGAMING continues to make waves in the igaming industry, securing two prestigious nominations at the Asia Gaming Awards 2025. The company has been shortlisted for both the One-Stop Platform Solution and the Industry Choice Award, reflecting its commitment to excellence, innovation, and industry leadership.

As a finalist for the One-Stop Platform Solution, DSTGAMING has been recognised for its comprehensive and scalable igaming solutions. By providing customisable platforms, seamless payment integrations, and advanced back-office tools, DSTGAMING empowers operators to streamline their businesses and enhance player engagement. With the evolving demands of the igaming industry, DSTGAMING continues to refine its technology to deliver efficient, secure, and high-performance solutions tailored to operators’ needs.

In addition to this, DSTGAMING has also earned a place on the shortlist for the Industry Choice Award. This nomination highlights its strong reputation, reliability, and dedication to service excellence. The company said: “Being recognised by industry peers is a testament to the trust and impact DSTGAMING has built within the gaming community. DSTGAMING continues to set the benchmark for quality and performance in the igaming sector through its innovative approach, responsive support, and commitment to client success.

“These nominations reinforce DSTGAMING’s standing as a leading force in the industry, driving growth and innovation in the global gaming market. As the Asia Gaming Awards 2025 approaches, DSTGAMING remains focused on its mission to provide top-tier gaming solutions and elevate industry standards.

“With these two major nominations, DSTGAMING extends its gratitude to its partners and the gaming community for their continuous support. The company looks forward to the awards ceremony, where it will celebrate alongside other industry leaders shaping the future of gaming.”