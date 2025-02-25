Connecticut bill proposes ban on gambling advertisements at public colleges

HB 5271 has been discussed in a public hearing.

US.- A proposed bill would limit gaming-related advertisements at public higher education campuses in Connecticut. HB 5271 was discussed during a public hearing of the General Law Committee.

Paul Tarbox, director of public policy and communications for the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling, said: “College students, especially males, are really prone to abusing gambling when it comes to sports betting and casinos. Expanding the bill to include restrictions on certain displays on campus-wide Internet or communication systems just makes sense from a safety standpoint.”

Tarbox added: “If you completely ban access to gambling apps, it’s not necessarily going to stop the behavior. They’re just going to go to illegal, unregulated sites where there are no safety measures like time or money limits. Regulated platforms at least provide resources and support for those who need help.”

The University of Connecticut raised concerns over potential financial ramifications. Neal Eskin, its executive associate athletic director, submitted written testimony in partial opposition to the legislation. “We are supportive of all sections of this bill, with the exception of subsection 8, which would prohibit our Division of Athletics from continuing corporate partnerships with the Mohegan Sun and the Connecticut Lottery,” he said.

“We are asking that you consider the difference between passive advertising and the direct solicitation of students by entities that operate in the gaming space. UConn is categorically against direct solicitation of students by or on behalf of these entities, but practices such as displaying the Mohegan Sun logo on the floor of Gampel Pavilion and displaying logos of Mohegan Sun and the Connecticut Lottery in the arena are standard practice in our industry and critical to financial viability.”

Eskin noted that UConn’s athletic programmes regularly compete at venues like the XL Center in Hartford and Mohegan Sun Arena, which feature sports betting visible to all spectators. He urged lawmakers to clarify the bill’s language “so we don’t unintentionally limit an institution’s ability to generate much-needed revenue.”

Connecticut sports betting handle rises in January

Connecticut’s sports betting handle totalled $229.3m in January, up 13.1 per cent from January 2024 ($202.8m). It was the second-highest total after December 2024’s $243.7m.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection reported that the three legal online sports betting operators and two retail operators took $22.9m in gross revenue, up 8.2 per cent from January 2025. Adjusted revenue was $22.5m. The state collected $1.6m in tax.