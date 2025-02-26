Comanche Cache Casino reopens after renovations

The Oklahoma venue has unveiled an expanded gaming floor and new amenities.

US.- Comanche Cache Casino in Oklahoma has celebrated its reopening after a year of renovations. The venue, which temporarily closed in February 2024, now has an expanded gaming floor and new amenities. The gaming floor features over 300 slot machines, and there’s a new open-air veranda, a convenience store and a gas station.

Actor Tatanka Means was at the opening. Oklahoma’s first Wahlburgers restaurant will open at the venue today (February 27).

Steven Doyle, CEO of Comanche Nation Entertainment, said: “Cache Casino represents more than just a new gaming destination – it represents the growth and strength of Comanche Nation Entertainment. It is a beacon of opportunity for our community, a place that will create jobs, drive economic growth, and provide an exceptional experience for our guests.”

Brian Weryavah, general manager of Comanche Cache Casino, added: “The grand reopening set the stage for continued growth and innovation. We were honored by the overwhelming support from the community as we celebrated the start of this new era for Cache.”

Oklahoma sports betting bills move forward

The Oklahoma House Subcommittee on Appropriations and Budget Select Agencies has passed two bills that aim to legalise sports betting in the state. HB 1047 and HB 1011 will now go before the House Appropriations and Budget Committee.

Representative Ken Luttrell is sponsoring both bills. HB 1047 would authorise sports betting and tether sportsbook operators to Native American tribes that have entered into gaming compacts with the state. The initial version proposed a 10 per cent tax rate for tribes offering sports betting.