CEO of PIN-UP Global claims the charges against the Ukrainian partner to be legally absurd

Marina Ilina denied the accusations of high treason, stating that the payments made by Ihor Zotko were legitimate transactions under the software license agreement.

Press release.- The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings against Ihor Zotko, the owner of the PIN-UP Ukraine operator (Ukr Game Technology LLC), on charges of high treason and aiding and abetting Russia. The proceedings entailed freezing the company’s accounts and completely suspending its operations.

The accusations are based on licence payments that Ukr Game Technology LLC (Brand PIN-UP.UA) transferred to PIN-UP Global (GuruFlow Team LTD), an international igaming holding company registered in a European jurisdiction.

Marina Ilina, CEO of PIN-UP Global, strongly denies the accusations, stating that these are legitimate payments under the software license agreement. She emphasised that GuruFlow Team LTD has transparent operations, is licensed in Europe and has no financial transactions with Russia.

She said: “These accusations do not stand up to criticism. I am Ukrainian, and I openly support my country. All the activities of my company are transparent and can be easily verified. We have no financial transfers to Russia, but only legitimate business operations. The case against Ukr Game Technology LLC may create a dangerous precedent in which standard commercial operations, such as royalty payments to international companies, are equated with a crime.”

According to her, the mere fact of the investigation led by the SBI raises serious concerns and looks like an element of pressure, since, according to the legislation, cases of high treason are in the competence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), not the SBI.

Ilina believes that the development of the situation around Ukr Game Technology LLC may affect the international business perception of the investment climate in Ukraine and create risks for the operation of foreign igaming companies in the country.