Bragg Gaming Group unveils three exciting slot releases for the upcoming weeks

Indigo Magic, GAMOMAT, and King Show Games will deliver innovative slots with cascading reels, flaming link mechanics, and expanding grids in March 2025.

Press release.- Bragg Gaming Group is set to launch three captivating slot titles in the coming weeks, showcasing innovative mechanics and engaging themes from its esteemed studios: Indigo Magic, GAMOMAT, and King Show Games. These releases, scheduled throughout the first two weeks of March 2025, promise to deliver dynamic gameplay and appealing features for slot enthusiasts.

Indigo Magic introduces Paddy’s Pooches

Kicking off the lineup on March 4, Indigo Magic presents Paddy’s Pooches, a delightful cascading-reel slot with a 5×5 grid and a 96.19 per cent RTP. This medium-volatility game employs a 6+ scatter-pay system, where landing six or more symbols anywhere on the grid triggers wins.

Cascading reels allow for multiple winning combinations, enhanced by growing multipliers. Paddy the leprechaun adds an extra layer of excitement by randomly placing matching symbols on the grid, potentially sparking free games and mega multipliers reaching up to 200x.

GAMOMAT brings the heat with Fancy Fruits Flaming Link

On March 6, GAMOMAT rolls out Fancy Fruits Flaming Link, a 5×3 slot with 5 pay lines and a 96.12 per cent RTP. This medium-volatility title introduces the Flaming Link mechanic, igniting gameplay with fiery orbs that launch three resettable respins. The grid splits into four random position zones, where filling a zone with cash-value orbs multiplies their values by the zone’s multiplier.

Completing the entire grid unlocks an ultra bonus prize of 5,000x the current bet. Two optional mini-features diversify the experience, offering additional opportunities to amplify rewards.

King Show Games unveils 888 Empress

Closing the trio on March 13, King Show Games delivers 888 Empress, a high-volatility slot featuring a stunning Asian monarch theme. Starting with a 3x4x6x4x3 grid and 888 pay lines, the game boasts a 95 per cent RTP and the potential to expand up to a 9x10x12x9x9 format with up to 88,888 win ways.

Random reel expansions can occur on any spin, while the smaller inner grid offers payouts five times higher than the main grid. The hold-and-respin feature unfolds across twenty single-position reels, where sticky instant cash and jackpot symbols can land. Filling all positions secures the grand jackpot, crowning the experience with regal rewards.

These three releases highlight Bragg Gaming Group’s commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality gaming content. Paddy’s Pooches, Fancy Fruits Flaming Link, and 888 Empress will be available to operators in early March, bringing fresh excitement to players worldwide.