Bragg Gaming Group expands to second Canadian province with Loto-Québec content deal

The agreement follows the company’s prior entry into Ontario in March 2022.

Press release.- Bragg Gaming Group has announced that it has entered into an online casino content agreement with Canadian operator Loto-Québec, the only 100 per cent legal and local casino site in the province of Loto-Québec. The agreement marks the expansion of Bragg into its second Canadian province, following Bragg’s prior entry into Ontario in March 2022.

Under the agreement, Loto-Québec will benefit from access to exclusive content, including titles from Bragg’s in-house proprietary content development studios, a roster which includes Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic, through Bragg Gaming’s Remote Games Server (RGS) technology, delivered via the Bragg HUB platform.

In addition, Loto-Québec players can access lotoquebec.com titles from multiple content partners under the Powered By Bragg program, including King Show Games, Bluberi, Incredible Technologies, and Sega Sammy Creation. All content delivered on the Bragg HUB comes with the company’s FuzeTM promotional tools as standard which offer player engagement features on games such as free rounds, jackpots, tournaments, and quests.

The agreement with Loto-Québec’s online casino supports Bragg Gaming’s strategic goals by accelerating the growth of utilization of Bragg’s exclusive and proprietary content, and the diversification of revenue through expansion into North American markets.

Garrick Morris, senior vice president of commercial, US and Canada at Bragg Gaming Group, commented: “It’s fantastic to see Bragg’s content expand into our second Canadian province. Loto-Québec is a strategic partner, and we are excited to see our proprietary games as well as exclusive content from our partners live and available to Loto-Québec players. We look forward to developing our relationship as a key supplier to Loto-Québec as we continue the roll-out with regular new game releases planned.

“We’ve enjoyed strong growth in North America over the past 12 months and I am pleased to further support this momentum with this successful launch in Québec. I would like to thank the Loto-Québec and Bragg teams for making this happen.”

François Hardy, senior director of product and innovation at Loto-Québec, said: “At Loto-Québec, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to entertain our players. Bragg perfectly aligns with this vision, enabling us to provide a refreshing and dynamic experience to our players.”