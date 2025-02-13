Booming Games presents Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme 10,000

The game is a 5×3, 25-pay-line slot packed with pulse-pounding features and players may win up to 10,000x the total bet.

Press release.- The epic buffalo migration roars on in Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme 10,000 from Booming Games, where the plains stretch farther and the stakes are higher.

This Booming Game’s top performer is back with an even bigger top prize of 10,000x the total bet. The game features everything that made the original the top performer – from classic visuals and entertaining features to big win potential in the hold-and-win extreme, now increased further with the 10,000 grand jackpot.

Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme 10,000 is a 5×3, 25-pay-line slot packed with pulse-pounding features. Land value symbols to trigger the buffalo bonus, which spins the Wheel of Fortune for a chance to win multipliers, mini, major and the massive grand bonus—now an incredible 10,000x the player’s bet.

With the Hold and Win Extreme feature, the action expands across four 3×5 grids. Begin with one grid unlocked, and as the player lands more value symbols, unlock additional grids to set off a stampede of colossal payouts.

The thrill of the chase just reached new heights. Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme 10,000 offers the ultimate adventure with maximum rewards. Lucky players may win up to 12,000x their bet.

The director of games at Booming Games commented: “Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme 10,000 takes the excitement of our popular Buffalo series to an entirely new level. With expanded gameplay, heightened volatility, and the potential for a massive 10,000x prize, this release is designed to keep players on the edge of their seats. The Hold and Win feature adds a dynamic layer of engagement, making every spin a step closer to untamed rewards. We’re confident that this thrilling sequel will resonate with players and deliver the premium gaming experience they expect from Booming Games.”