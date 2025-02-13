BGC CEO stress importance of industry collaboration against illegal gambling

Grainne Hurst warned of the growing threat of unlicensed gambling in her address to the annual GAMLG event.

UK.- Grainne Hurst from the Betting and Gaming Council has used her address at the annual Gambling Anti-Money Laundering Group (GAMLG) training event to warn of the growing threat of the illegal gambling black market. The CEO of the British gambling sector lobby group stressed the importance of industry collaboration to tackle illegal activity.

Hurst opened the event by welcoming industry collaboration and highlighting ongoing work on a new AML code. She said: “This is a shared challenge, and it requires a shared response, and GAMLG is the independent body by which we can, together, raise standards across our sector, and ensure we are fulfilling our responsibilities to keep regulated betting and gaming crime free.

“As a sector, we should lead the way in making certain our products are not hijacked and misused by those engaged in illegal activity, activity that has no place in our sector, activity which undermines our laws and our society.

She added: “While we work hard in this space, as you will hear today, we are also acutely aware of how black market gambling is already being used by those criminal elements to raise funds that support their illegal business empires. A recent study by the BGC found 1.5 million adults in Britain spend up to £4.3bn on the illegal gambling black market. “Even now, we are working together, in this very space, on a new AML Code, which we hope will drive up standards, while not compromising player safety.”

The GAMLG is an independent body that provides a platform for the industry to share knowledge and raise standards in anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) measures. It’s chaired by Keith Bristow, former director general of the National Crime Agency.

Over 100 guests attended this year’s event in central London. First held in 2022, the annual gathering brings together the regulated betting and gaming sector, industry experts and figures from the Gambling Commission, the UK Treasury, Financial Intelligence Unit and law enforcement to discuss AML and CTF challenges.

Attendees this year also heard from John Pierce, director of enforcement and intelligence at the Gambling Commission, Claire Wilson, illicit finance technical assistance adviser, supervision and preventive measures and Hala Najjar, policy advisor at the Economic Crime Strategy Unit at HM Treasury, John Leigh, detective inspector at the Regional Economic Crime Unit at West Midlands Police, plus Beth Dale and Astrid Morrison, from the UK Financial Intelligence Unit.

Bristow said: “GAMLG is a vital platform to share knowledge and raise standards so the sector can remain a leader in preventing money-laundering, fraud and terrorist financing. The incredible turn out at this year’s training event, and the stellar line up of speakers, shows how serious this sector is about keeping regulated betting and gaming crime free, and the level of constructive collaboration it has with the regulator, Government and law enforcement.

“The professionalism and commitment of our members makes all the difference. That commitment remains strong, which is good news for the industry, its members, the police and public. Unfortunately, it’s not such good news for organised crime and fraudsters. Working together, I’m proud to say we are at the forefront of this work and will remain there.”