BCLC issues warning against online casino scams

Canada.- The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has reminded the public to be cautious of social media scams that imitate BC casinos and trick individuals into providing financial details on illegitimate websites. BCLC and its casino partners are working on having the posts removed.

The lottery said: “Highly deceptive, these scams share fraudulent posts and advertisements exploiting the logos, names and exterior images of local BC casinos, and may claim to offer players exclusive bonuses and promotions if they register with their website or mobile application. BCLC warns that none of these sites are associated with casinos in BC or BCLC.”

BCLC stressed that PlayNow.com is the only online gambling website permitted to operate in British Columbia. The official apps are BCLC Lotto!, PlayNow Poker BC, and PlayNow BC Sportsbook. The organisation stated that all BCLC-operated social media accounts, such as BCLC, PlayNow BC, PlayNow Sports, Lotto BC, and Casinos BC are verified with a checkmark.

The lottery recommended being on alert when a website or app asks for personal or financial information. It also recommended checking the website URL and domain to verify legitimacy and stressed that players should never pay a fee to claim a supposed prize. People can report suspected fraudulent activity to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by calling 1-888-495-8501. In cases of suspected scams, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre advises contacting police.