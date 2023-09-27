Wynn partners signs up Broadway Asia for Macau show

The show is designed to boost Macau’s culture and entertainment offerings.

Macau.- Wynn Resorts has signed a partnership with Broadway Asia for a resident show at the future Wynn Theater at Wynn Palace in Macau. They aim to create a major attraction for international and regional visitors. The goal is to bolster Macau’s culture and entertainment offerings.

Linda Chen, president and vice chairman of the Board of Wynn Macau, Limited, said: “In partnership with Broadway Asia, we look forward to bringing our creative minds together to create a truly spectacular, world-class resident show for Wynn Theater at Wynn Palace in the future.

“With the establishment of a sensational new resident show at Wynn, our goal is to showcase Macau as a top-tier destination for culture and entertainment, while also advancing the Macao SAR Government’s ‘Tourism + Entertainment’ cross-sector integration strategy.”

Marc Routh, president and executive producer of Broadway Asia said: “We are very excited to collaborate with Wynn in the creation of a brand new spectacle for Macau. Together, we are crafting a resident show that is set to be the first of its kind in the world, and will soon captivate audiences around the globe.

“Broadway Asia is committed to presenting live theatrical entertainment, which has the power to resonate with people of all cultures, and this new partnership in Macau gives us the opportunity to expand the boundaries of entertainment to a wider audience. We look forward to playing a role in putting Macau on the map as a must-visit destination for world-class theatrical productions.”

Wynn Resorts has launched a new lifestyle brand, Wynn Signature for its Macau properties. The casino operator revealed the move aligns with its commitment to bolstering Macau’s tourism industry in line with the Macao SAR Government’s ‘1+4’ moderate diversified development strategy.

