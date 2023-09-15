Wynn Macau launches new lifestyle brand Wynn Signature

Wynn Signature aims to boost non-gaming offerings in Macau.

Macau.- Wynn Resorts has launched a new lifestyle brand, Wynn Signature for its Macau properties. It says the move aligns with its commitment to bolstering Macau’s tourism industry in line with the Macao SAR Government’s ‘1+4’ moderate diversified development strategy.

According to a company’s press release, Wynn Signature promises “a fusion of premium gastronomy, top-tier resort offerings, world-class indulgences, and an array of vibrant, high-end themed events.” Two initial events have been announced the Wynn Signature 2023 Hypercar Exhibition from October 1 to late November and the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Competition scheduled for March to April 2024.

The brand’s inauguration was marked by a gala launch dinner at the Forbes Five-Star SW Steakhouse at Wynn Palace on September 13.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office delivered a speech at the event and said: “The Macao Government Tourism Office is pleased that our industry colleague is actively engaged in creating diversified experiences by hosting a variety of events and developing unique tourism offerings.

“These new experiences will be a significant boost for the tourism industry by adding greater value for visitors and expanding Macau’s tourism source markets. In future, we look forward to the new ‘Wynn Signature’ lifestyle brand, which will showcase Macau as a destination that offers a vast array of exceptional experiences.”

Linda Chen, president and executive director of Wynn Resorts (Macau) added: “As Wynn’s new lifestyle brand, Wynn Signature gives each and every guest the opportunity to embark on a unique journey of discovery – exclusively at Wynn.

“By establishing this brand, we will create more top-tier tourism experiences and host more attractive, global events with the aim of introducing new non-gaming experiences and building greater momentum for the growth of Macau’s tourism industry.”

