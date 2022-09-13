Wynn Macau submits bid for Macau gaming concession

Macau's new gaming legislation allows up to six gaming concessions with a length of 10 years.

The casino operator submitted its bid today (September 13).

Macau.- Wynn Macau has announced through a company filing that it has submitted a bid to the government of Macau as part of the retender process for new 10-year gaming concessions from January 1.

Macau’s six current gaming concessions and their related subconcessions expire at the end of this year. The deadline for the public retender is tomorrow (September 14) at 5.45pm Macau Time. Companies must submit eligibility documents and make a minimum deposit of MOP10m (US$1.2m).

Wynn Macau said it will make further announcements as and when appropriate in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, Sands China Ltd’s president, has recently said he is very confident about winning a concession for the next ten years. Despite noting that “a lot really depends on the competition and government decision”, Wong said Sands China looks forward to continuing to contribute to the city’s development in the years to come.