Wynn Macau receives gold at Interactive Creative Awards & Media Marketing Awards

Macau.- Wynn Macau was among winners at the Interactive Creative Awards & Media Marketing Awards run by Modern Advertising magazine and the China Advertising Association. It earned the Gold Award for a campaign for the Richie Jen Miss You concert, a collaboration with Cheil (Beijing Dentsu Advertising Co) in March.

For the first stop of Jen’s 2023 Miss You concert tour, Wynn boosted engagement through multiple platforms with initiatives such as flash mobs near the SkyCab entrance at Wynn Palace.

The company wrote in a media release: “Wynn remains committed to organizing a variety of entertaining performances and events, integrating tourism with diverse industries such as entertainment, culture and the arts, MICE as well as major sporting events in line with the Macao SAR Government’s “tourism +” development strategy to boost the city’s economic diversification.”

