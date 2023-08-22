Wynn Macau awards shares to staff

Wynn Macau posted revenue of HK$10.74bn (US$1.37bn) for the first half of the year.

The shares were awarded under the company’s existing employee ownership scheme.

Macau.- Wynn Macau has announced the assignment of 1,687,326 ordinary shares of HK$0.001 each to certain employees under its employee ownership scheme. The assignment equates to around 0.03 per cent of the casino operator’s issued share capital.

The vested shares will be distributed in batches over a 12-month vesting period. The casino operator has recently shared its financial results for the first half of the year. Revenue was up 230.6 per cent year-on-year to HK$10.74bn (US$1.37bn). The company attributed the growth to an increase in gaming volumes, hotel occupancy and covers at restaurants.

