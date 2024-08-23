VGCCC fines Tabcorp for non-compliance

Tabcorp has been fined AU$4.6m.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has imposed an AU$4.6m (US$3.08m) fine on Tabcorp for breaches of the Wagering and Betting Licence and Responsible Gambling Code of Conduct between August 2020 and February 2023. Tabcorp was found to have repeatedly sent marketing material to a customer who had requested not to receive it.

The company failed to adequately train its employees to minimise gambling harm and did not provide proper support to a distressed customer exhibiting signs of potential gambling harm. A Tabcorp account manager called a customer about their concerning betting patterns but ended the call by offering an AU$2000 (US$1,340) deposit match promotion.

VGCCC chair Fran Thorn said: “Tabcorp’s breaches reflect systemic operational deficiencies and non-compliance with the conditions of its licence, the consequences of which have included significant harm to a customer.

“The hefty fine, the largest the Commission has ever issued to Tabcorp, is proportionate to the seriousness of the licensee’s misconduct. It sends a clear message to the gambling industry that this kind of behaviour is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Tabcorp has been instructed to make significant changes to how it operates to address the issues found during investigations.

Thorn added: “The Commission has given Tabcorp clear instructions on what it must do to improve its operations and prioritise gambling harm minimisation. The directed transformation program is intended to future-proof Tabcorp’s gambling operations to ensure it complies with the law. We will be actively monitoring to ensure that the transformation program requirements are not only implemented quickly but are effective in ensuring ongoing compliance with the law.”

In June, Tabcorp was fined AU$370,417 (US$246,945) after admitting to 43 incidents of allowing a minor gambling at venues in Victoria and not adequately supervising its Electronic Betting Terminals.

