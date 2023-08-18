VGCCC charges BlueBet with 43 gambling ad breaches

The individual charges are associated with a fine of 120 penalty units each, with a value of AU$184.92 per unit.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has taken action against BlueBet Pty for allegedly displaying gambling ads without authorisation. The charges are linked to three advertisements on billboards last year.

BlueBet faces 43 charges of alleged contravention of section 4.7.1 of the Gambling Regulation Act 2003. It allegedly displayed gambling ads on billboards along roadways from August 29 to September 11, 2022.

The billboards were positioned at locations, including the Point Cook Road Overpass on Princes Freeway (Laverton), Princes Highway Overpass on Princes Freeway (Point Cook), Melton – Werribee Road on Western Freeway (Rockbank), Ballarat Road Overpass on Western Freeway (Ravenhall), and Sneydes Road Overpass on Princes Freeway (Werribee).

Each charge carries a fine of 120 penalty units, with a value of AU$184.92 per unit at the time of the alleged offences. In the event that BlueBet is found guilty of all 43 charges, it could incur a maximum fine of AU$954,187 (US$611,632).

VGCCC regulatory services director Jason Cremona said: “All wagering service providers advertising in Victoria must comply with relevant legislation. Where we detect non-compliance – especially non-compliance that can exacerbate gambling harm – we will take a zero-tolerance approach and use all the enforcement powers available to us.

“We launched our investigation after receiving an online complaint about the billboard advertisements from a member of the public. We encourage all members of the community to use our complaints and tip-off portals to let us know when they believe they have witnessed non-compliant behaviour by gambling providers. The community can rest assured we will act wherever we can.”

