Universal Entertainment posts net sales of US$297.5m for Q3

Okada Manila posted a gross gaming revenue of PHP12.3bn for the third quarter of the year.

The Philippines.- Universal Entertainment Corp has recorded net sales of JPY44.8bn (US$297.5m) for the third quarter of the year. That’s a rise of 38.7 per cent when compared to last year. The company posted a net loss of JPY5.8bn. Adjusted EBITDA grew 63.2 per cent to JPY12.9bn (US$85.7m).

Despite a slowdown in pachislot sales, the company saw growth in pachinko machine sales, driving a 58 per cent increase in gross profit for the segment to JPY6.8bn. Overall machine sales rose 43 per cent to 36,762 units.

Universal Entertainment’s Okada Manila posted a 29.7 per cent year-on-year increase in gross gaming revenue, reaching PHP12.3bn. The VIP segment contributed PHP4.4bn, up 7 per cent while mass market play rose 64.6 per cent to PHP4.1bn. Gaming machine revenue rose 24.6 per cent to PHP3.8bn.

VIP rolling chip totalled PHP149.9bn, up 41 per cent year-on-year. Mass table drop reached PHP13.13bn, up 39 per cent. The property’s adjusted segment EBITDA was up 45.6 per cent to PHP3.55bn.