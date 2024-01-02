New UAE gaming authority puts lotteries on hold

No timeframe was given for resumption of the activity.

United Arab Emirates.- The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has implemented a pause on lottery activities. It said the hold will remain while it takes steps to regulate gaming in the United Arab Emirates.

Mahzooz, a lottery operator in the UAE’s gaming sector, said the move was intended to ensure compliance with commercial gaming regulations. Emirates Draw, another operator, welcomed the GCGRA’s move.

No timeframe was given for the resumption of the activity. Emirates Draw has temporarily stopped new registrations. UAE law currently categorises all forms of gambling, including lotteries, as criminal offences, carrying potential imprisonment, fines or both. Exceptions granted by the Ministry of Economy allowed some companies to conduct lotteries and prize draws.

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) was established in September and will regulate commercial gaming and lotteries. It is not yet clear what forms of gambling will be legalised in the UAE. It’s expected that land-based casino resorts will be permitted but it is not yet known if sports betting or online casinos could also be permitted. The UAE is a prominent location for horse racing, hosting the Dubai World Cup, and for motorsports, hosting the Formula One Dubai Grand Prix.

Kevin Mullally, a veteran of US gambling regulation, is the GCGRA’s chief executive. He spent 13 years at the Missouri Gaming Commission (MGC), serving as its executive director from 2000 to 2006. He then spent 17 years at Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), serving as general counsel, director of government relations and later vice president of government relations and general counsel.

See also: JW Marriott to open luxury resort at Wynn’s UAE integrated resort